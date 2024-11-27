Russian Biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov Loses Olympic Medals Following Doping Ruling

Former Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov has been stripped of his medals from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as confirmed by the International Biathlon Union (IBU). The CAS upheld doping violations against him, based on anomalies found in his Athlete Biological Passport.

This ruling affects the medals Ustyugov won in Vancouver, where he clinched gold in the mass start and bronze in the men's relay. He had previously been stripped of a relay gold from the 2014 Games amid a broader Russian doping scandal.

Ustyugov retains the option to appeal the CAS decision to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, though appeals are only granted on limited procedural grounds. In the Vancouver mass start, France's Martin Fourcade originally placed second behind Ustyugov, with Slovakia's Pavol Hurajt taking bronze, and Sweden finishing fourth in the relay.

