Ceasefire Announced: US Informs Lebanon of Upcoming Truce

The United States has informed Lebanon that a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel will commence at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, according to senior Lebanese officials. The U.S. State Department has not provided an immediate response to requests for further comment on the announcement.

Updated: 27-11-2024 02:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The United States has conveyed to the Lebanese government that a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel is set to take effect at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday, according to statements made by two senior Lebanese officials to Reuters.

Currently, the U.S. State Department has not issued an immediate comment on this development, leaving questions lingering about further diplomatic actions and implications.

This announcement marks a critical pause in escalating tensions and underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement concerning Middle East stability.

