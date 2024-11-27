Ceasefire Announced: US Informs Lebanon of Upcoming Truce

The United States has conveyed to the Lebanese government that a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel is set to take effect at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday, according to statements made by two senior Lebanese officials to Reuters.

Currently, the U.S. State Department has not issued an immediate comment on this development, leaving questions lingering about further diplomatic actions and implications.

This announcement marks a critical pause in escalating tensions and underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement concerning Middle East stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)