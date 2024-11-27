Tensions Flare: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire in Question Amid Continued Strikes

In an unexpected turn of events, an Israeli airstrike rattled Beirut only moments after U.S. President Joe Biden proclaimed an imminent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. While the agreement aims to halt hostilities at 4 a.m. local time Wednesday, the deadly toll has already reached at least 24 victims in Lebanon, as per local authorities. Israel's actions reflect its intention to intensify operations against Hezbollah before the cessation takes effect.

Despite this diplomatic effort, Hezbollah reciprocated with rocket attacks on Israel, prompting air raid alerts across northern regions of the country on Tuesday. The anticipated ceasefire, once in place, marks the first significant diplomatic stride towards alleviating the widespread unrest instigated by Hamas' offensive on Israel on October 7, 2023. However, this resolution fails to address the catastrophic situation unfolding in Gaza.

Hezbollah's incursions into Israel began on October 8, 2023, coinciding with Hamas' aggressive campaign against southern Israeli territories in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian militants. The conflict in Lebanon, persisting for more than a year, escalated to a full-scale war by September with extensive Israeli bombardments and a ground offensive in the southern regions of the country. Meanwhile, in Gaza, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in a staggering death toll exceeding 44,000, in addition to over 104,000 individuals injured, as reported by Gaza's Health Ministry.

