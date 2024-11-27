Ceasefire Agreements Signal Hope for Middle East Peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed optimism over the newly agreed ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, emphasizing that it offers much-needed relief to civilians in Lebanon and Northern Israel. He also called for further efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

The announcement came after U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that a ceasefire deal, mediated by the United States and France, would take effect Wednesday. This announcement followed the Israeli security cabinet's approval of the agreement with a significant majority.

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized the importance of this ceasefire as a pivotal moment for peace in the Middle East and reiterated the UK's support for UNIFIL in maintaining stability along the Blue Line and the Lebanese military's role.

