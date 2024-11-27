Left Menu

Ceasefire Agreements Signal Hope for Middle East Peace

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is set to take effect, providing relief to civilians in Lebanon and Northern Israel. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the agreement, aiming for peace in Gaza. Continued progress toward peace in the Middle East is urged by UK officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 04:06 IST
Ceasefire Agreements Signal Hope for Middle East Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed optimism over the newly agreed ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, emphasizing that it offers much-needed relief to civilians in Lebanon and Northern Israel. He also called for further efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

The announcement came after U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that a ceasefire deal, mediated by the United States and France, would take effect Wednesday. This announcement followed the Israeli security cabinet's approval of the agreement with a significant majority.

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized the importance of this ceasefire as a pivotal moment for peace in the Middle East and reiterated the UK's support for UNIFIL in maintaining stability along the Blue Line and the Lebanese military's role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024