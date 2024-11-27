Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Arms Aid from South Korea Amid Ongoing Conflict

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, is visiting South Korea to request weapons aid for its conflict with Russia. While Kyiv aims to secure artillery and air defense systems, South Korea has focused on non-lethal support amid Western pressure to provide lethal aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-11-2024 06:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 06:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A delegation from Ukraine, spearheaded by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, is currently in South Korea aiming to secure weapons assistance for Kyiv's ongoing war with Russia, as reported by various media outlets. The group met with South Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik earlier this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Previously, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed intentions to request arms aid, including artillery and air defense systems, from Seoul. The South China Morning Post also indicated that a Ukrainian team was scheduled to arrive in South Korea for these discussions.

Despite pressure from Western allies and Kyiv, South Korea, a major arms producer, has refrained from supplying lethal weapons, focusing instead on non-lethal aid. Amidst speculations about North Korea's military involvement with Russia, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stated all scenarios were under consideration regarding potential aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

