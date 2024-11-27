Ukraine Seeks Arms Aid from South Korea Amid Ongoing Conflict

A delegation from Ukraine, spearheaded by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, is currently in South Korea aiming to secure weapons assistance for Kyiv's ongoing war with Russia, as reported by various media outlets. The group met with South Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik earlier this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Previously, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed intentions to request arms aid, including artillery and air defense systems, from Seoul. The South China Morning Post also indicated that a Ukrainian team was scheduled to arrive in South Korea for these discussions.

Despite pressure from Western allies and Kyiv, South Korea, a major arms producer, has refrained from supplying lethal weapons, focusing instead on non-lethal aid. Amidst speculations about North Korea's military involvement with Russia, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stated all scenarios were under consideration regarding potential aid to Ukraine.

