Justice for Clare: The Taser Incident Shaking Australia

An Australian police officer has been convicted of manslaughter after the death of a 95-year-old nursing home resident he shocked with a Taser. Clare Nowland, a great-grandmother with dementia, fell and suffered fatal injuries following the incident.

Kristian James Samuel White, who was found guilty after a lengthy trial, faced criticism for his actions against Nowland, who used a walker and had a steak knife. The case sparked debate about the use of Tasers in the state.

White's lawyers argued his response was proportionate, yet the jury disagreed, siding with the prosecutor's view of 'utterly unnecessary' force. Nowland's death led to a high-profile internal investigation and calls for policy reassessment.

