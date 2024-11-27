Unveiling Peace: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire and A Path Forward
A U.S.- and France-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah commences, ending a conflict ignited by last year's Gaza war. The deal includes gradual Israeli troop withdrawal and empowers Lebanon's army to control border territories. President Biden emphasizes ongoing vigilance against potential violations. The truce is pivotal in Israel's strategic focus on Iran.
A ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States and France took effect between Israel and Hezbollah at 0200 GMT on Wednesday, following President Joe Biden's announcement. Although gunfire resounded across Beirut, its purpose remained ambiguous.
Reuters reported streams of vehicles heading to southern Lebanon, signaling hope that years of deadly conflict might finally see closure. President Biden confirmed he discussed the agreement with leaders from Israel and Lebanon, and that fighting would cease at 4 a.m. local time.
The ceasefire aims to establish long-term peace, with Israel agreeing to withdraw forces gradually over 60 days as Lebanon assumes control of sensitive border territories. Hezbollah expressed support, despite remaining silent on the ceasefire itself. Meanwhile, vigilance is promised against any potential violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
