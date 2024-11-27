Unveiling Peace: Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire and A Path Forward

A ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States and France took effect between Israel and Hezbollah at 0200 GMT on Wednesday, following President Joe Biden's announcement. Although gunfire resounded across Beirut, its purpose remained ambiguous.

Reuters reported streams of vehicles heading to southern Lebanon, signaling hope that years of deadly conflict might finally see closure. President Biden confirmed he discussed the agreement with leaders from Israel and Lebanon, and that fighting would cease at 4 a.m. local time.

The ceasefire aims to establish long-term peace, with Israel agreeing to withdraw forces gradually over 60 days as Lebanon assumes control of sensitive border territories. Hezbollah expressed support, despite remaining silent on the ceasefire itself. Meanwhile, vigilance is promised against any potential violations.

