Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hezbollah Halt Hostilities

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been brokered by the U.S. and France, taking effect at 0200 GMT. The deal aims to end the conflict along the Israeli-Lebanese border, with Israel's gradual withdrawal and Lebanese forces taking control. Both nations have mixed reactions to the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah came into effect early Wednesday, following mediation by the United States and France. This cessation of hostilities aims to end a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives since last year.

Reports from the ground indicated bursts of gunfire in Beirut at the time the ceasefire took effect, leaving uncertainty about whether the shots were celebratory or warning rounds. Displaced residents began returning to southern Lebanon, carrying hope of stability as reported by Reuters witnesses.

Announcing the development, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed optimism that the pause in fighting would be permanent. The agreement stipulates Israel's withdrawal within 60 days as Lebanese forces strengthen border security to prevent Hezbollah’s resurgence. Despite varied responses, the ceasefire holds promise for a return to calm in the region.

