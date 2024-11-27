Mystery Woman Allegedly Steals Newborn from Odisha Hospital
In Odisha's Sambalpur district, a newborn was allegedly stolen from VIMSAR hospital. The incident occurred when the infant's parents were away. CCTV footage showed an unidentified woman carrying the baby. Police have formed teams to locate her, and all transport hubs are under surveillance.
In a shocking incident in Odisha, authorities are investigating the alleged abduction of a newborn from the state-run VIMSAR hospital in Sambalpur district. The baby, born to a couple from Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, went missing on Tuesday afternoon.
CCTV footage reportedly shows an unidentified woman taking the child. The theft occurred while the baby's parents were briefly absent. The police have initiated a state-wide search, with teams checking all transportation hubs.
Hospital director Bhabagrahi Rath remains optimistic about recovering the newborn, urging patients to exercise caution and avoid interactions with unknown individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
