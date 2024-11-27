Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Prioritizes Efficiency and Project Monitoring
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced plans to remove non-performing state employees. Emphasizing efficiency, he aims to streamline projects and centralize CSR efforts through the CMO. Measures are being taken to avoid overlapping proposals to the Center, ensuring proper execution and monitoring of state projects.
- Country:
- India
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a government initiative to remove non-performing personnel from state service, following an education department review in Aizawl.
He emphasized the need for an efficient workforce, stating that departments will establish committees to evaluate employee performance and ensure quality service. Lalduhoma highlighted the monitoring of approximately 40 ongoing projects by a state committee.
Further, the Chief Minister introduced plans to centralize Corporate Social Responsibility activities and reduce dependency on Central funding by routing all project proposals through the state planning department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
