Left Menu

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Prioritizes Efficiency and Project Monitoring

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced plans to remove non-performing state employees. Emphasizing efficiency, he aims to streamline projects and centralize CSR efforts through the CMO. Measures are being taken to avoid overlapping proposals to the Center, ensuring proper execution and monitoring of state projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:37 IST
Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Prioritizes Efficiency and Project Monitoring
Lalduhoma
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a government initiative to remove non-performing personnel from state service, following an education department review in Aizawl.

He emphasized the need for an efficient workforce, stating that departments will establish committees to evaluate employee performance and ensure quality service. Lalduhoma highlighted the monitoring of approximately 40 ongoing projects by a state committee.

Further, the Chief Minister introduced plans to centralize Corporate Social Responsibility activities and reduce dependency on Central funding by routing all project proposals through the state planning department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024