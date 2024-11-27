Jammu and Kashmir Launches New RTI Digital Portal for Enhanced Transparency

In a significant move towards enhanced transparency and accountability, the Jammu and Kashmir government is introducing a digital platform for processing Right to Information (RTI) applications. Set to be operational by December 10, the RTI Portal aims to streamline the submission and tracking of applications, according to a senior official.

The newly launched RTI portal, developed by the Jammu and Kashmir National Informatics Centre, will allow citizens to submit requests, check application statuses, and receive responses electronically. This eliminates the need for in-person visits to government offices, remarked Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary of the General Administration Department.

Officials have taken strides to set up a comprehensive database covering all RTI applications and associated appeals managed by Central Public Information Officers and First Appellate Authorities. To ensure the portal's smooth operations, nodal officers have been nominated and trained across various levels to onboard relevant personnel onto the platform by November 29, further facilitating an efficient RTI process.

(With inputs from agencies.)