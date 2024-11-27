Karbi Anglong Council Facilitates Return of Displaced Kuki-Zo Community
The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in Assam is arranging for the return of 1,000 Kuki-Zo people who sought refuge in the Singhason hills due to violence in Manipur. Discussions, including local stakeholders and the Kuki community, aim to resolve the land rights and resettlement matters without forceful eviction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council announced plans to assist in the return of 1,000 Kuki-Zo refugees to their homes, following their displacement due to the violence that erupted in Manipur last year.
Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang emphasized that the Kuki-Zo community's return will be coordinated through meetings with stakeholders, ensuring the process is voluntary and peaceful.
Ronghang clarified that land rights will be reserved only for permanent district residents, excluding recent arrivals, as part of a broader land rights distribution initiative in the Karbi Anglong area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bullets Ground Flights: Airlines Halt Haiti Services Amid Escalating Violence
Tragedy Strikes as Violence Erupts in Ecuador's Litoral Prison
Ecuador Prison Clash: Deadly Violence Grips Guayaquil
Protest Ban Ignites Tension in Amsterdam Amid Soccer Violence
Calls for Justice: Imphal Valley on Edge Over Abductions and Violence