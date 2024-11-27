Left Menu

Sweden Seeks Answers on Baltic Sea Cable Breaches

Sweden has requested the return of a Chinese vessel to its waters to aid an investigation into recent damage to Baltic Sea undersea cables. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasizes that no accusations are being made but seeks clarity. Investigations involve Sweden, Germany, and Lithuania.

Updated: 27-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:22 IST
Ulf Kristersson Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sweden has urged a Chinese vessel to return to its waters to assist in probing the recent damage to undersea fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Tuesday. While emphasizing the absence of accusations, Kristersson highlighted the need for clarity on the issue.

The incidents involved damage to two subsea cables linking Finland, Germany, and Lithuania to Sweden. German official Boris Pistorius suggested sabotage, prompting Sweden, Germany, and Lithuania to initiate criminal investigations involving the Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3. A Reuters analysis indicated the ship's coordinates matched the time and location of the disruptions.

Currently, the vessel is monitored by Danish military forces in international waters within Denmark's exclusive economic zone. Swedish officials have communicated with the Chinese ship, requesting its move towards Swedish waters, which could facilitate investigations. China's foreign ministry confirmed open communication lines with concerned parties, reiterating support for international infrastructure security.

