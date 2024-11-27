Left Menu

Delhi's Administrative Overhaul: Fresh Transfers Approved

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has sanctioned the transfer of 23 DANICS officers, as advised by the National Capital Civil Services Authority. This reshuffle includes department reassignments and new postings for officers from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The decision awaits approval from Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena.

Updated: 27-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:04 IST
In a significant administrative move, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved the transfer of 23 officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS), according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The transfers, recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), involve the reassignment of departments for many current officers, while also assigning additional roles to some. Notably, seven officers newly transferred from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep to Delhi are part of this update.

The reshuffle aims to introduce fresh perspectives to various departments, promising enhanced administrative efficiency and optimized governance. The proposal now awaits the nod from Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena to be finalized.

