Delhi's Administrative Overhaul: Fresh Transfers Approved

In a significant administrative move, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved the transfer of 23 officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS), according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The transfers, recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), involve the reassignment of departments for many current officers, while also assigning additional roles to some. Notably, seven officers newly transferred from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep to Delhi are part of this update.

The reshuffle aims to introduce fresh perspectives to various departments, promising enhanced administrative efficiency and optimized governance. The proposal now awaits the nod from Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena to be finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)