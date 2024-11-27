Delhi's Administrative Overhaul: Fresh Transfers Approved
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has sanctioned the transfer of 23 DANICS officers, as advised by the National Capital Civil Services Authority. This reshuffle includes department reassignments and new postings for officers from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The decision awaits approval from Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena.
- Country:
- India
In a significant administrative move, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved the transfer of 23 officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS), according to an official statement released on Wednesday.
The transfers, recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), involve the reassignment of departments for many current officers, while also assigning additional roles to some. Notably, seven officers newly transferred from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep to Delhi are part of this update.
The reshuffle aims to introduce fresh perspectives to various departments, promising enhanced administrative efficiency and optimized governance. The proposal now awaits the nod from Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena to be finalized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- transfers
- DANICS
- Atishi
- governance
- reassignment
- NCCSA
- Lt Governor
- efficiency
- administration
ALSO READ
Boosting Grassroots Governance: XV Finance Commission Grants Disbursed
Empowering Rural India's Self-Governance: Centre Releases Finance Commission Grants
Empowering New Legislators: Haryana's Path to Effective Governance
Empowering Rural Governance: Digital Transformation in Panchayati Raj
FIFA's Financial Governance Workshop: Paving the Way Forward