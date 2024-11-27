Left Menu

Italy Hails Lebanon Ceasefire Breakthrough

Italy welcomes a ceasefire in Lebanon, a result of extensive diplomatic efforts by Italy, acclaimed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was facilitated by the U.S. and France, signaling hope for reduced tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:40 IST
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy has expressed its approval following the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's recent statement. The Italian government has been actively striving towards this resolution for an extended period.

The ceasefire involves Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah and, remarkably, both parties agreed to the terms on Wednesday. The deal was successfully mediated by the United States and France.

This development is seen as a pivotal step toward de-escalating the volatile situation in Lebanon, with Italy underscoring its diplomatic commitment to peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

