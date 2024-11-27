Crackdown in Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites Arrested with Explosives
Four Naxalites were arrested in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, with explosives seized from them during a police operation near Pondum village. Among the arrested, one was a leader in the Maoist people's government and another a militia deputy commander. A court has sent them to prison.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:08 IST
In a significant anti-Naxal operation, police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have arrested four Naxalites and confiscated explosives, an official revealed.
The arrests took place in a forest near Pondum village under the Bhairamgarh police station limits. The suspects, including a key Maoist leader, were identified as Sukku Hapka alias Pulal alias Patel, Mannu Hapka, Lachchhu Madvi, and Kosal Madvi alias Gulab, according to police sources.
Authorities seized a tiffin bomb, a cordex wire, a switch, and excavation materials. The arrested individuals have been remanded in custody by a local court.
