Crackdown in Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites Arrested with Explosives

In a significant anti-Naxal operation, police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have arrested four Naxalites and confiscated explosives, an official revealed.

The arrests took place in a forest near Pondum village under the Bhairamgarh police station limits. The suspects, including a key Maoist leader, were identified as Sukku Hapka alias Pulal alias Patel, Mannu Hapka, Lachchhu Madvi, and Kosal Madvi alias Gulab, according to police sources.

Authorities seized a tiffin bomb, a cordex wire, a switch, and excavation materials. The arrested individuals have been remanded in custody by a local court.

(With inputs from agencies.)