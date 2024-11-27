Viral Video Misconstrued: Fact-Check Debunks Sambhal Violence Claim
A misleading video circulated on social media falsely linked to recent violence in Sambhal was proven to be from a 2019 protest in Gorakhpur against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The PTI Fact Check Desk confirmed the video's origin after thorough investigation, debunking the false claims.
In a recent social media uproar, a video depicting police personnel baton-charging a crowd was shared with claims of it depicting the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The PTI Fact Check Desk has confirmed the video to be a misleading representation.
The investigation revealed the footage to be from a November 2019 anti-CAA protest in Gorakhpur, where police resorted to using tear gas and batons to quell unrest. The video, originally uploaded by Live Hindustan, was attributed inaccurately to the Sambhal incident.
This revelation comes amid tensions in Sambhal, where violence erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Misinformation regarding these incidents highlights the importance of diligent fact-checking.
