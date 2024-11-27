Left Menu

Strengthening Digital Laws: A Call for Action

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasizes the need for more stringent laws to curb vulgar content on social media. Addressing Lok Sabha, he highlighted the necessity of revisiting existing laws and encouraged the Parliamentary Standing Committee to develop a consensus on stricter regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:09 IST
Strengthening Digital Laws: A Call for Action
Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stressed the urgent need for tightening existing legislation to tackle the proliferation of vulgar content on social media platforms. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Information and Broadcasting Minister highlighted the necessity of revisiting current laws to address these issues effectively.

Vaishnaw called upon the Parliamentary Standing Committee to deliberate on the matter and urged members to reach a consensus on implementing stricter laws. He noted the absence of editorial checks which traditionally filtered content, emphasizing that social media has become a platform of unrestrained freedom of expression.

The government has addressed this through the IT Rules, 2021, which mandate ethical guidelines for online content publishers. The minister revealed that the government has already blocked 18 OTT platforms for obscene content, and will continue to enforce obligations on intermediary platforms to regulate harmful content effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024