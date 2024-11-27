Exotic Reptile Smuggling Foiled at Visakhapatnam Airport
Two people were arrested at Visakhapatnam International Airport for attempting to smuggle six live eastern blue-tongued lizards from Thailand. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence acted on a tip-off and found the reptiles concealed in cake packets in the duo's luggage. They face charges under Customs and Wildlife Protection laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:18 IST
- India
In a significant bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two individuals at Visakhapatnam International Airport on charges of smuggling live reptiles.
The duo, arriving from Bangkok, were intercepted by officials acting on a specific tip-off. An inspection of their baggage revealed exotic eastern blue-tongued lizards cleverly hidden inside cake packets.
The DRI arrested the suspects under the provisions of the Customs Act and the Wildlife Protection Act, citing that the EXIM policy bars the import of such animals without proper authorization from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
