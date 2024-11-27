Exotic Reptile Smuggling Foiled at Visakhapatnam Airport

In a significant bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two individuals at Visakhapatnam International Airport on charges of smuggling live reptiles.

The duo, arriving from Bangkok, were intercepted by officials acting on a specific tip-off. An inspection of their baggage revealed exotic eastern blue-tongued lizards cleverly hidden inside cake packets.

The DRI arrested the suspects under the provisions of the Customs Act and the Wildlife Protection Act, citing that the EXIM policy bars the import of such animals without proper authorization from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)