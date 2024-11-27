Left Menu

CBI Busts Bribery Scandal: EPFO Officers Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two EPFO officers in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe to settle a provident fund dispute. The arrests followed a trap operation and subsequent searches that recovered cash and incriminating documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officers from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on charges of accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe. The officials are accused of demanding the bribe to settle a pending provident fund demand in favor of a businessman.

Those arrested include Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Ravi Anand and Enforcement Officer Madan Lal Bhatti, along with a consultant and middleman, Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who was caught in a trap operation as he collected Rs 5 lakh in cash and another Rs 5 lakh via cheque.

The CBI’s trap operation followed a complaint from a businessman who alleged the demand was made to resolve a provident fund issue. Subsequent searches at various locations led to the recovery of Rs 23.5 lakh and incriminating documents from the accused's premises in Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

