Adani Controversy Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar

The Congress party emerged as the sole voice demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) inquiry into allegations against the Adani group in Wednesday's Rajya Sabha session. This call was met with similar action from other opposition members who submitted notices pertaining to various pressing issues.

Among the 18 adjournment notices filed under Rule 267, at least nine originated from Congress members, emphasizing the necessity for a detailed investigation into the alleged financial misconducts by the Adani Group. Other members stressed urgent debates on the recent violence in Manipur and Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Despite the significant number of appeals, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed all 18 notices, prompting strong protests from opposition members. This led to the session's adjournment without any official business executed that day.

