Left Menu

Iran's Calculated Response Options Amid Regional Tensions

Tehran is considering a response to recent Israeli airstrikes but is also mindful of the broader regional developments. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized the importance of a recent Lebanon ceasefire while pointing out that Iran's reaction will depend on Israel's future actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:10 IST
Iran's Calculated Response Options Amid Regional Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday stated that Tehran is weighing its options for responding to last month's Israeli airstrikes. He also noted the significance of other regional developments affecting their decision.

Speaking in Lisbon, Araghchi welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, viewing it as a positive step towards a lasting peace. This ceasefire, which involves Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, was achieved under U.S. and French mediation.

He indicated that any potential easing of Israel-Iran tensions depends largely on Israeli behavior. Meanwhile, senior Iranian adviser Ali Larijani mentioned Iran's preparation to 'respond' to Israeli actions in a recent interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024