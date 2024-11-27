Iran's Calculated Response Options Amid Regional Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday stated that Tehran is weighing its options for responding to last month's Israeli airstrikes. He also noted the significance of other regional developments affecting their decision.

Speaking in Lisbon, Araghchi welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, viewing it as a positive step towards a lasting peace. This ceasefire, which involves Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, was achieved under U.S. and French mediation.

He indicated that any potential easing of Israel-Iran tensions depends largely on Israeli behavior. Meanwhile, senior Iranian adviser Ali Larijani mentioned Iran's preparation to 'respond' to Israeli actions in a recent interview.

