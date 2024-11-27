Left Menu

Political Titans Entangled in Solapur Bank Scam

An inquiry report has implicated former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and others in the Solapur District Central Cooperative Bank scam involving Rs 238 crore. The report demands recovery from those responsible for the financial mismanagement, sending shockwaves through political circles as elections loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:28 IST
An explosive inquiry report has implicated former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, former minister Dilip Sopal, and several others in the Solapur District Central Cooperative Bank scam, which involves a staggering Rs 238 crore.

The findings, penned by retired additional registrar Dr. Kishor Toshniwal, were delivered to the state government shortly before a hotly contested assembly election, raising questions about the report's timing.

Repercussions of the report have reverberated across Solapur's political landscape, particularly as it calls for recovering the lost sum from those liable, including legal heirs. Speculation abounds over potential political motivations behind releasing the report amid electoral fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

