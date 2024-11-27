Political Titans Entangled in Solapur Bank Scam

An explosive inquiry report has implicated former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, former minister Dilip Sopal, and several others in the Solapur District Central Cooperative Bank scam, which involves a staggering Rs 238 crore.

The findings, penned by retired additional registrar Dr. Kishor Toshniwal, were delivered to the state government shortly before a hotly contested assembly election, raising questions about the report's timing.

Repercussions of the report have reverberated across Solapur's political landscape, particularly as it calls for recovering the lost sum from those liable, including legal heirs. Speculation abounds over potential political motivations behind releasing the report amid electoral fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)