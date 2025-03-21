Left Menu

Gorakhpur Police Nab Duo in Fake Visa Scam

Two men were arrested in Gorakhpur for allegedly defrauding people by offering fake visas and air tickets for overseas jobs. Identified as Harendra and Rajan Yadav, they collected money under false pretenses, promising international travel. Harendra was arrested in Chauri Chaura, and Rajan in the Jhangha area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Gorakhpur, police have apprehended two individuals accused of running a fraudulent operation involving fake visas and air tickets. Authorities announced the arrests on Friday, highlighting a scam that targeted individuals seeking overseas employment.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Srivastav disclosed that the suspects, Harendra and Rajan Yadav, allegedly swindled money from several people by promising lucrative opportunities abroad. The duo provided counterfeit travel documentation to their victims.

Harendra was taken into custody in the Chauri Chaura area, while Rajan Yadav was nabbed in Jhangha, both locations within the Gorakhpur district. The police provided further details about their origins, noting Harendra's ties to Belwa Babu village and Rajan's residence in Bihar's Gopalganj district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

