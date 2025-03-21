Gorakhpur Police Nab Duo in Fake Visa Scam

In Gorakhpur, police have apprehended two individuals accused of running a fraudulent operation involving fake visas and air tickets. Authorities announced the arrests on Friday, highlighting a scam that targeted individuals seeking overseas employment.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Srivastav disclosed that the suspects, Harendra and Rajan Yadav, allegedly swindled money from several people by promising lucrative opportunities abroad. The duo provided counterfeit travel documentation to their victims.

Harendra was taken into custody in the Chauri Chaura area, while Rajan Yadav was nabbed in Jhangha, both locations within the Gorakhpur district. The police provided further details about their origins, noting Harendra's ties to Belwa Babu village and Rajan's residence in Bihar's Gopalganj district.

