Call for Unified Governance in Jammu and Kashmir
National Conference's Rattan Lal Gupta criticizes Jammu and Kashmir's dual power mechanism, calling it a hindrance to regional and national progress. He highlights governance confusion, calls for statehood restoration, and emphasizes Omar Abdullah as an ideal leader to address regional needs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamkandorna | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:34 IST
Country: India
- India
Rattan Lal Gupta, a leader from the National Conference, raised serious concerns on Wednesday regarding the 'dual power mechanism' in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming it impedes development in the region and harms the nation.
He highlighted the urgent necessity for a unified governance model, citing increased terrorist activities as signs of administrative failure.
Gupta urged the restoration of statehood with Omar Abdullah at the helm, stressing it would fulfill the people's aspirations and ensure stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
