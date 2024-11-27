Call for Unified Governance in Jammu and Kashmir

Rattan Lal Gupta, a leader from the National Conference, raised serious concerns on Wednesday regarding the 'dual power mechanism' in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming it impedes development in the region and harms the nation.

He highlighted the urgent necessity for a unified governance model, citing increased terrorist activities as signs of administrative failure.

Gupta urged the restoration of statehood with Omar Abdullah at the helm, stressing it would fulfill the people's aspirations and ensure stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)