NGT Orders Removal of Delhi LG from Environmental Plea Respondents
The National Green Tribunal has instructed the removal of Delhi LG V K Saxena from the list of respondents in an environmental case, citing Article 361 of the Indian Constitution, which affords governors certain legal protections. The case involves alleged environmental degradation linked to a proposed slum rehabilitation scheme.
- Country:
- India
In a recent decision, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mandated that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena be removed from the list of respondents in an ongoing environmental case linked to a slum rehabilitation scheme in Kusumpur Pahadi.
The tribunal's decision came after acknowledging Article 361 of the Indian Constitution, which specifies that governors are not accountable to the courts for acts performed during their tenure.
This case, spearheaded by the Society for Protection of Culture Heritage Environment Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness, was originally filed against the Centre and Delhi Development Authority among others, with the latter still engaged as a respondent through its vice-chairman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
