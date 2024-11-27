Diplomatic Breakthrough: Three Americans Freed from China

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, the United States has secured the release of three Americans who were reportedly wrongfully detained in China for several years, according to a White House announcement.

The National Security Council revealed that the released Americans are Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, marking a resolution to what the U.S. considered unjust detentions. Concurrently, it's been reported that Chinese citizens detained in the United States will also regain their freedom, following prolonged negotiations that took years to conclude.

President Joe Biden personally advocated for the release during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional summit in Peru. This action comes after China released U.S. pastor David Lin in September, who had been imprisoned since 2006.

