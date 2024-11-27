Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Three Americans Freed from China

The United States successfully secured the release of three Americans, who were detained in China for years, through a diplomatic negotiation. The exchange included freeing Chinese citizens held in the U.S. This development follows President Biden's discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:52 IST
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, the United States has secured the release of three Americans who were reportedly wrongfully detained in China for several years, according to a White House announcement.

The National Security Council revealed that the released Americans are Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, marking a resolution to what the U.S. considered unjust detentions. Concurrently, it's been reported that Chinese citizens detained in the United States will also regain their freedom, following prolonged negotiations that took years to conclude.

President Joe Biden personally advocated for the release during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional summit in Peru. This action comes after China released U.S. pastor David Lin in September, who had been imprisoned since 2006.

