Tragic Demise of Young Pilot Sparks Arrest
A 25-year-old Air India pilot, Srishti Tuli, was found dead in her Mumbai flat, leading to the arrest of her boyfriend for alleged abetment of suicide. Tuli reportedly faced harassment from her partner, which compelled her tragic decision. Though no suicide note was discovered, her boyfriend was taken into custody.
A promising Air India pilot, aged just 25, tragically ended her life in her Mumbai flat, prompting police to arrest her boyfriend on allegations of abetment. The incident comes amidst claims of harassment and pressure to change lifestyle habits.
Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Srishti Tuli had moved to Mumbai for work and was residing in the Marol area. Her relationship with Aditya Pandit began two years ago during a pilot course in Delhi. Accusations from Tuli's family about abuse and forced lifestyle changes have surfaced.
The grim discovery was made as Pandit returned to her flat, alarmed by a distress call from Tuli. No note was found, and police have detained Pandit for further investigation, pending legal proceedings under relevant charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
