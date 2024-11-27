The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed optimism regarding any agreement that could put an end to the violence in Lebanon. The ministry emphasized Moscow's hope for a resolution that guarantees equal security for all party involved.

On Wednesday, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah came into effect. This deal, brokered by the United States and France, aims to halt hostilities and bring peace to the region.

The diplomatic success, seen as a significant step towards stabilizing the volatile area, underscores the importance of international collaboration in conflict resolution.

