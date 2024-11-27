Lt Governor Urges Budget Status Quo for Ladakh Amid Concerns

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor BD Mishra has implored the central government to keep the budget allocation for the region unchanged, amid reports of reductions. Mishra expressed these concerns in a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting potential negative impacts on Ladakh's developmental projects.

The discussion centered around the central government's decision to cut the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, a move that could slow down ongoing projects, especially those managed by the region's hill councils. Leh Congress president Tsering Namgyal criticized this reduction, emphasizing the seriousness of a Rs 976 crore cut from the usual Rs 6,000 crore allocation.

In further discussions, Lt Governor Mishra also met with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to address minority affairs issues in Ladakh. Mishra sought to secure scholarships for students and urged Rijiju's intervention to ensure support for Ladakh's minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)