Gautam Adani: The Billionaire's Legal Battle Over U.S. Fraud Charges

Gautam Adani, the prominent Indian billionaire and chair of the Adani Group, is embroiled in legal challenges in the United States. Accused of leading a billion-dollar fraud and bribery scheme, Adani allegedly conspired to pay $265 million to Indian officials for lucrative contracts.

The indictment against him details numerous charges, including securities fraud and wire fraud conspiracy. Despite these allegations, Adani remains out of U.S. custody, residing in India. Extradition could become a contentious process that may stretch over an extended period.

While Adani labels the charges as "baseless," legal experts anticipate a protracted battle. A trial in the U.S. could be far off, with procedural and extradition challenges looming. Should a trial ensue, Adani faces significant prison time and monetary penalties if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)