Seer's Controversial Remarks on Voting Rights Causes Stir
Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji expressed regret for his comments about revoking voting rights for Muslims. He admitted it was a 'slip of tongue' and emphasized that Muslims are citizens with equal voting rights. Protests erupted after his initial statement advocating legal changes, igniting political and social debates.
Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji apologized on Wednesday for suggesting Muslims should be denied voting rights, calling it a 'slip of tongue'. He reiterated that Muslims are equal citizens entitled to voting rights.
The seer's initial comments, aimed at uniting to protect farmers amid the Waqf property row, sparked controversy. He proposed a law to strip Muslims of voting power, likening it to Pakistan's policies.
Home Minister G Parameshwara criticized the remarks as unconstitutional, urging adherence to India's democratic principles. The controversy has fueled protests, particularly in Karnataka's farming communities, leading to government intervention.
