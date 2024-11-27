Left Menu

Tragic Social Media Feud Leads to Fatal Stabbing in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at Ramleela ground in northwest Delhi. The incident allegedly resulted from social media comments deemed controversial by the attackers, who were also minors. Police apprehended two juvenile suspects and recovered a dagger. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:44 IST
Tragic Social Media Feud Leads to Fatal Stabbing in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenager was brutally attacked and killed at Ramleela ground in northwest Delhi due to an alleged social media dispute that escalated to violence. Police confirmed the tragic event on Wednesday, attributing it to controversial online remarks.

Authorities revealed that the perpetrators, minors like the victim, carried out the fatal knife attack amidst an enmity that had been brewing online. The stabbing inflicted multiple wounds, resulting in the boy's immediate death.

Police apprehended two juvenile suspects and recovered a dagger and the victim's mobile phone. They registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are continuing their investigation to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024