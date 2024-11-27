Tragic Social Media Feud Leads to Fatal Stabbing in Delhi
A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at Ramleela ground in northwest Delhi. The incident allegedly resulted from social media comments deemed controversial by the attackers, who were also minors. Police apprehended two juvenile suspects and recovered a dagger. The investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A teenager was brutally attacked and killed at Ramleela ground in northwest Delhi due to an alleged social media dispute that escalated to violence. Police confirmed the tragic event on Wednesday, attributing it to controversial online remarks.
Authorities revealed that the perpetrators, minors like the victim, carried out the fatal knife attack amidst an enmity that had been brewing online. The stabbing inflicted multiple wounds, resulting in the boy's immediate death.
Police apprehended two juvenile suspects and recovered a dagger and the victim's mobile phone. They registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are continuing their investigation to uncover further details surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
