Ceasefire Deal Expands Hezbollah-Arms-Free Zone

The new ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel broadens the Hezbollah-arms-free zone, surpassing resolutions from 2006. It delineates areas where only official Lebanese forces can carry weapons, impacting Hezbollah's re-armament potential while offering Israel more leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:23 IST
A recently established ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel has significantly expanded the zone anticipated to be free of Hezbollah's weapons. This new arrangement outlines specific Lebanese security forces authorized to bear arms, marking a considerable extension beyond previous U.N. resolutions.

Published by Lebanon's cabinet, the deal defines an area identified by a "New 2024 line" that now stretches east-west across Lebanon, starting from points north of the Israeli border and extending along and beyond the Litani River.

This move dictates that only Lebanon's official security forces, including the Lebanese Armed Forces and other authorized agencies, can carry arms, which diplomats argue could give Israel added leverage in curbing Hezbollah's re-armament initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

