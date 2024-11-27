Kejriwal Slams BJP for Delhi's Lawlessness

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sharply criticized the BJP-led central government over its handling of law and order in Delhi. He accused the Centre of allowing Delhi to become a hotspot for extortion and violence.

While addressing a crowd in Dwarka, Kejriwal expressed concerns about women feeling unsafe after dark and emphasized the rise of public crimes. He held Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police responsible for the prevailing insecurity.

This political clashing intensifies as assembly polls approach. Amidst the frenzy, Kejriwal alleged interference from BJP supporters when attempting to meet families affected by a shooting incident, underscoring ongoing political tensions.

