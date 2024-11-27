Capital Clashes: Imran Khan's Supporters Arrested Amid Protest Turmoil
Nearly 1,000 supporters of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan were arrested following protests in Islamabad, demanding his release. Police deny using live ammunition despite claims of injuries. Protests caused economic disruptions, costing billions daily, amidst ongoing tensions over Khan's incarceration.
Nearing a thousand of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters faced arrest in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. These arrests followed fervent protests led by Khan's wife, pushing for his release.
Police, alongside paramilitary forces, quelled the protests without employing live ammunition, according to Islamabad police chief Ali Rizvi, despite claims of gunshot injuries.
The turmoil, marked by violence and mass arrests, has seriously impacted the nation's economy, draining billions from the already struggling financial landscape.
