Left Menu

Capital Clashes: Imran Khan's Supporters Arrested Amid Protest Turmoil

Nearly 1,000 supporters of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan were arrested following protests in Islamabad, demanding his release. Police deny using live ammunition despite claims of injuries. Protests caused economic disruptions, costing billions daily, amidst ongoing tensions over Khan's incarceration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:38 IST
Capital Clashes: Imran Khan's Supporters Arrested Amid Protest Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nearing a thousand of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters faced arrest in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. These arrests followed fervent protests led by Khan's wife, pushing for his release.

Police, alongside paramilitary forces, quelled the protests without employing live ammunition, according to Islamabad police chief Ali Rizvi, despite claims of gunshot injuries.

The turmoil, marked by violence and mass arrests, has seriously impacted the nation's economy, draining billions from the already struggling financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024