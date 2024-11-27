Capital Clashes: Imran Khan's Supporters Arrested Amid Protest Turmoil

Nearing a thousand of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters faced arrest in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. These arrests followed fervent protests led by Khan's wife, pushing for his release.

Police, alongside paramilitary forces, quelled the protests without employing live ammunition, according to Islamabad police chief Ali Rizvi, despite claims of gunshot injuries.

The turmoil, marked by violence and mass arrests, has seriously impacted the nation's economy, draining billions from the already struggling financial landscape.

