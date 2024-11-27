Returning Home Amid Ruins: Beirut's Residents Navigate Post-Ceasefire Reality

As dawn broke, a convoy of cars wound through the rubble-strewn streets of Beirut's suburbs, marking the end of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Residents, eager to return home, showcased resilience in the face of destruction.

Hezbollah flags fluttered as families, displaced for months, returned to shattered neighborhoods. Among them was Zahi Hijazi, a man who had seen his home destroyed twice, once during Lebanon's civil war and now due to recent airstrikes. He expressed concern about rebuilding amid Lebanon's economic collapse.

Relief mingled with uncertainty, with many questioning the future beyond the current 60-day ceasefire. Thousands who attempted to reach southern villages were met with military restrictions, underscoring the fragile peace that continues to loom over the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)