Russian Attempts to Smuggle Banned E-Cigarette at Goa Airport

A Russian national, Eroshkin Aleksei, was caught carrying a banned electronic cigarette at Goa's Manohar International Airport. The device was hidden in his socks. Legal action was initiated under India's prohibition ordinance on e-cigarettes. He was notified to appear before authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Russian national was detained at Goa's Manohar International Airport for attempting to smuggle a banned electronic cigarette as he prepared to return to his home country, officials announced Wednesday.

Eroshkin Aleksei, the accused, was allegedly concealing an e-cigarette in his socks when security personnel intercepted him. He was about to board an Aeroflot flight to Russia when airport security discovered the illegal device.

The incident was reported to the airport police by CISF staffer Rajesh Kumar Manjhee, leading to Aleksei being charged under the 2019 ordinance banning the import and export of electronic cigarettes. Authorities issued a notice requiring his appearance for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

