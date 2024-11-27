Odisha Turns into No-Fly Zone Ahead of High-Profile Conference

In preparation for the upcoming all-India IGP-DGP conference, Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, has enforced no-fly and no-drone zones at key locations. The high-profile event, which runs from November 29 to December 1, will see participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The no-fly zones include Biju Patnaik International Airport, Raj Bhawan, Lok Seva Bhawan, IPS Mess at Maitrivihar, and specific routes linking these sites. These restrictions aim to enhance security during the visit of Prime Minister Modi and other VVIPs. A comprehensive security detail, including 38 platoons of state police and forces from the CRPF and BSF, is arranged.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state BJP President Manmohan Samal inspected the arrangements, ensuring everything is in place for the Prime Minister's visit. Modi is scheduled to land on November 29, address a gathering, and spend time at the BJP state office before attending the conference on the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)