Inferno at Sofa Factory: Owner Booked for Negligence
A factory owner has been charged after a fire at his sofa manufacturing facility resulted in the deaths of three workers. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit, with allegations of negligence regarding safety measures. An investigation is ongoing.
A devastating fire at a sofa manufacturing factory has led to charges being filed against the factory's owner, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday morning when five fire brigades were dispatched to battle the raging inferno.
Three workers, identified as Gulfam, Mazhar Alam, and Dilshad, were found deceased at the scene, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Kumar Singh. Initial investigations revealed that the factory had remained closed since the Covid-19 pandemic, but the owner had allowed the victims to use the space for sofa repair activities.
Allegations of negligence have surfaced. Gulfam's brother-in-law has claimed the fire was sparked by a short circuit, pointing to inadequate safety arrangements. The authorities have registered a case under specific sections related to negligence, and further investigation is ongoing, Singh stated.
