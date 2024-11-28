Trump Nominates Retired General Kellogg as Special Envoy to Russia and Ukraine
Donald Trump announced the nomination of retired General Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Russia and Ukraine. Kellogg, a former National Security Advisor, has a distinguished military and business career. His experience with Trump’s administration will contribute to achieving 'peace through strength.'
US President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed the nomination of retired General Keith Kellogg as the special envoy to Russia and Ukraine. The announcement came on Wednesday, highlighting a strategic move aimed at bolstering diplomatic ties with the two countries.
General Kellogg, who has had a notable career in both military and business sectors, previously served as National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence. His extensive experience in high-level national security roles within the first Trump administration is seen as pivotal for his new assignment.
Following Michael T. Flynn's resignation, Kellogg temporarily filled the role of National Security Advisor. Trump expressed confidence in Kellogg's abilities, stating, 'Together, we will secure peace through strength, and make America and the world safe again.'
