Ukrainian Defence Minister Seeks Stronger Security Ties with South Korea

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov engaged in talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his visit to Seoul, emphasizing the need for bolstered security cooperation between the two nations.

Highlighting the increasing threat due to North Korean military support for Russian forces, Umerov stressed that collaboration with South Korea could significantly augment regional and global security.

Umerov also discussed this issue with South Korea's national security adviser and defence minister, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for global efforts to counter the internationalization of the conflict initiated by Russia.

