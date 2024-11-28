Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail Ahead of 2025 Trial: A Closer Look

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will remain incarcerated pending his May 2025 trial, following a U.S. judge's rejection of his bail plea. The prominent music mogul faces sex-trafficking charges but has consistently asserted his innocence.

His latest bail denial, determined by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, came on the grounds of potential witness tampering, highlighted by Combs' previous bail refusals. The rapper's alleged misuse of his music empire for exploitation has been fervently contested by his legal team.

While his defense suggested house arrest under strict supervision, prosecutors pointed to his previous non-compliance and violent conduct, notably a recorded incident involving former girlfriend Cassie, to argue against his release.

