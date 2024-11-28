In a surprising twist, China's state media have lauded several U.S. firms for what they describe as 'strong collaboration.' This comes amid escalating trade tensions reminiscent of the hostile atmosphere during President Trump's first term.

Notably, state-owned outlets, including the Global Times, showered praise on corporate giants such as Apple, Tesla, Starbucks, and HP for their continued partnerships with Chinese counterparts. Such commendations echo past tactics used by these publications to signal favorable treatment towards certain companies amid trade disputes.

In parallel developments, the China Daily reported positive regulatory developments for Morgan Stanley, highlighting foreign financial interest in China's market. Meanwhile, the American Chamber of Commerce's survey reflects waning long-term optimism among U.S. businesses operating in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)