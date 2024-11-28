U.S. Firms Praised by China Amid Trade Tensions
China's state media have commended select U.S. companies for maintaining strong partnerships, despite fears of a trade war under Trump. Firms like Apple and Tesla are highlighted for collaboration, amid Trump's tariff threats. This reflects media patterns from his first presidency.
- China
In a surprising twist, China's state media have lauded several U.S. firms for what they describe as 'strong collaboration.' This comes amid escalating trade tensions reminiscent of the hostile atmosphere during President Trump's first term.
Notably, state-owned outlets, including the Global Times, showered praise on corporate giants such as Apple, Tesla, Starbucks, and HP for their continued partnerships with Chinese counterparts. Such commendations echo past tactics used by these publications to signal favorable treatment towards certain companies amid trade disputes.
In parallel developments, the China Daily reported positive regulatory developments for Morgan Stanley, highlighting foreign financial interest in China's market. Meanwhile, the American Chamber of Commerce's survey reflects waning long-term optimism among U.S. businesses operating in China.
