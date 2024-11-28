Senior Citizen Swindled in Shocking Police Impersonation Scam

A shocking case of fraud has emerged from Maharashtra's Thane district, where a retired bank employee became the victim of a scam amounting to Rs 3.57 crore. On Thursday, local officials disclosed that the 74-year-old resident of Ulhasnagar was coaxed into a trap via a WhatsApp video call by an individual pretending to be a policeman.

The victim was threatened during the call and subsequently forced to transfer the hefty sum into various bank accounts. Details of the specific threats remain unspecified in the initial police report.

In response to the complaint lodged, an FIR was filed on Tuesday against the unidentified fraudster under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as under provisions of the Information Technology Act. Authorities are actively investigating the case to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)