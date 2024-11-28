ED Team Attacked Amid Cyber Fraud Probe
An Enforcement Directorate team was attacked during a search related to a cyber fraud money laundering case in Bijwasan, New Delhi. The attack is linked to the PPPYL cyber app fraud, which involves accused individuals like Ashok Sharma and his brother. An FIR has been registered.
An Enforcement Directorate team faced aggression while executing a search operation in connection with a cyber fraud money laundering allegation on Thursday.
The incident occurred in Bijwasan, New Delhi, where the federal agency filed an FIR regarding this attack.
The investigation focuses on the PPPYL cyber app fraud case, implicating figures such as Ashok Sharma and his brother. Authorities confirm the situation is now under control.
