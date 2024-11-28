Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Bust: ED Team Attacked Amid Money Laundering Probe

A cyber fraud-linked money laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi led to an attack on their team. The search, targeting the PYYPL app, faced aggression from accused including Ashok Sharma. Funds were reportedly laundered through vast networks of 'mule' accounts and converted into cryptocurrency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was allegedly assaulted on Thursday during a search operation linked to a cyber fraud money laundering case in southwest Delhi, officials reported.

The incident occurred at a farmhouse in Bijwasan, as the ED probed activities associated with the PYYPL app, leading to the contention involving Ashok Sharma and others believed to have attacked the officials. Despite minor injuries to an Enforcement Officer, the search continues.

Investigation revealed that cyber fraud proceeds were funneled through approximately 15,000 'mule' accounts and further withdrawn using bank cards, ultimately converting funds to cryptocurrency through the UAE-based Pyypl payment service. Chartered Accountants allegedly orchestrated this laundering network.

