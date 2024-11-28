Cyber Fraud Bust: ED Team Attacked Amid Money Laundering Probe

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was allegedly assaulted on Thursday during a search operation linked to a cyber fraud money laundering case in southwest Delhi, officials reported.

The incident occurred at a farmhouse in Bijwasan, as the ED probed activities associated with the PYYPL app, leading to the contention involving Ashok Sharma and others believed to have attacked the officials. Despite minor injuries to an Enforcement Officer, the search continues.

Investigation revealed that cyber fraud proceeds were funneled through approximately 15,000 'mule' accounts and further withdrawn using bank cards, ultimately converting funds to cryptocurrency through the UAE-based Pyypl payment service. Chartered Accountants allegedly orchestrated this laundering network.

