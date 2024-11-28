Left Menu

High Court Seeks Probe Details in Defamation Case Against NCP Leader

The Bombay High Court asked Mumbai police for details on an investigation into a complaint filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against NCP leader Nawab Malik under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Wankhede alleges police inaction and requests the case be transferred to the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:11 IST
High Court Seeks Probe Details in Defamation Case Against NCP Leader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has requested Mumbai police to present details of their investigation into a case concerning Nawab Malik, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), accused of making defamatory remarks against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede's plea, filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, seeks the case's transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing alleged police negligence. The court directed an officer from Goregaon police station to appear with the case diary within two weeks.

Wankhede’s complaint alleges Malik targeted him and his family based on caste in media and social media statements after Wankhede arrested Malik's son-in-law in a 2021 drug case. Despite a restraining order, Malik has continued his actions, causing mental distress to Wankhede's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024