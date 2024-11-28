High Court Seeks Probe Details in Defamation Case Against NCP Leader

The Bombay High Court has requested Mumbai police to present details of their investigation into a case concerning Nawab Malik, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), accused of making defamatory remarks against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede's plea, filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, seeks the case's transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing alleged police negligence. The court directed an officer from Goregaon police station to appear with the case diary within two weeks.

Wankhede’s complaint alleges Malik targeted him and his family based on caste in media and social media statements after Wankhede arrested Malik's son-in-law in a 2021 drug case. Despite a restraining order, Malik has continued his actions, causing mental distress to Wankhede's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)