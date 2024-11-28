MUDA Site Allotment Scandal: Top Karnataka Figures Under Scrutiny

The Lokayukta police investigating the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scandal questioned its former Commissioner P S Kantharaju on Thursday, according to Lokayukta sources.

From September 2017 to November 2019, Kantharaju served as MUDA Commissioner. The details of the ongoing inquiry have not been disclosed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others, faces allegations in the case. Accusations center around compensatory land allocations in premier Mysuru areas to Parvathi under controversial circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)