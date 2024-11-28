Left Menu

MUDA Site Allotment Scandal: Top Karnataka Figures Under Scrutiny

The Lokayukta police are investigating former MUDA Commissioner P S Kantharaju regarding alleged misconduct in site allotments. The scandal involves Karnataka chief figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accused of illegal allotment of valuable land to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in lieu of compensation for less valuable land.

The Lokayukta police investigating the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scandal questioned its former Commissioner P S Kantharaju on Thursday, according to Lokayukta sources.

From September 2017 to November 2019, Kantharaju served as MUDA Commissioner. The details of the ongoing inquiry have not been disclosed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others, faces allegations in the case. Accusations center around compensatory land allocations in premier Mysuru areas to Parvathi under controversial circumstances.

