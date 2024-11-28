MUDA Site Allotment Scandal: Top Karnataka Figures Under Scrutiny
The Lokayukta police are investigating former MUDA Commissioner P S Kantharaju regarding alleged misconduct in site allotments. The scandal involves Karnataka chief figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accused of illegal allotment of valuable land to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in lieu of compensation for less valuable land.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lokayukta police investigating the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scandal questioned its former Commissioner P S Kantharaju on Thursday, according to Lokayukta sources.
From September 2017 to November 2019, Kantharaju served as MUDA Commissioner. The details of the ongoing inquiry have not been disclosed.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others, faces allegations in the case. Accusations center around compensatory land allocations in premier Mysuru areas to Parvathi under controversial circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MUDA
- site allotment
- Karnataka
- Siddaramaiah
- Parvathi
- Mysuru
- Lokayukta
- scandal
- land
- Kantharaju
Advertisement
ALSO READ
To remove Congress govt in Karnataka, BJP offered Rs 50 cr each to 50 MLAs: CM Siddaramaiah in Mysuru.
Mysuru MUDA Site Allotment Scandal: Key Figures Face ED Questioning
Karnataka Lokayukta Cracks Down on Corruption
Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Unearth Potential Corruption
Lokayukta Probes MUDA Site Allotment Controversy