Controversy Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill: A Clash of Secular and Federal Principles
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as 'anti-secular,' claiming it threatens Muslim rights. Banerjee highlighted the Centre's lack of consultation with states. Opposition parties have also opposed the bill, while the BJP argues it will increase transparency. A parliamentary committee will review the bill.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:06 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has publicly condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it as 'anti-secular' and asserting that it jeopardizes the rights of Muslims.
Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee expressed her concern over the Centre's decision to bypass states in the consultation process.
Meanwhile, opposition parties have echoed her sentiments, criticizing the bill for infringing on religious rights, while the BJP defends it as a measure for greater transparency. The bill is now under parliamentary review.
